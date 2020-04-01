Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 1)

Gary James Cook

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1400-block of Clarksville at 10:44 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the suspect had stolen several pieces of jewelry and was still in the store. Officers detained and later arrested Gary James Cook, 41, of Antlers, Oklahoma. They found Cook had possession of over $5,000 worth of jewelry that he had concealed in his pockets. Cook was arrested and placed in jail.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Mar 31).