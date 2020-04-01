" /> Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 1) – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 1)

1 hour ago

Gary James Cook

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1400-block of Clarksville at 10:44 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the suspect had stolen several pieces of jewelry and was still in the store. Officers detained and later arrested Gary James Cook, 41, of Antlers, Oklahoma. They found Cook had possession of over $5,000 worth of jewelry that he had concealed in his pockets. Cook was arrested and placed in jail.

Paris Police responded to 65 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Mar 31).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     