Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 15)

At 5:03 am on March 30, someone stole a vehicle 1400-block of Clarksville. The owner reported that he believed that two females took the vehicle during the night. On April 14, 2020, someone reported it traveling west on Interstate 30 in Hunt County. At 10:55 am on April 14, 2020, someone was the vehicle traveling east on Interstate 30. Officers intercepted it as it entered back into the city limits of Paris. Paris Police arrested two people, Courtney Leigh Squires, 33, of Paris, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The other person arrested had traffic warrants and was not charged with the theft of the automobile.

(NOTE: no mugshot of Squires is available at this time) Paris Police responded to 50 calls for service and arrested two persons on April 14, 2020.