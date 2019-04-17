Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 17)

Kendrick Demontra Williams

Paris Police arrested Kendrick Demontra Williams, 39, at his residence in the 1900-block of Fairfax St Tuesday morning at 11:18. Williams was known to have outstanding felony warrants. He gave a false name when officers attempted to identify him. Williams was found to have three Dallas County warrants charging him with forgery, assault family violence, enhanced, and evading arrest. Williams also had a felony warrant out of Lamar County charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200 grams. Williams was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block NE 11th St Tuesday evening at 9:51. Reportedly, the victim said that someone had kicked his front door open while he was not at home. The door and frame were damaged, but the victim advised that he could not find anything missing. The investigation continues.

Johnathan Edward Smallwood | Fred T. Trujillo

A vehicle was stopped in the 200-block of SW 18th St for not displaying a front license Tuesday night at 11:25. The driver did not have a drivers license or insurance, and the vehicle was impounded. During the inventory of the car, officers found methamphetamine hidden inside a flashlight. Driver, Johnathan Edward Smallwood, 35, and passenger Fred T. Trujillo, 36, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Apr 16).