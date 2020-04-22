Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 22)

Jeremiah John Rater

Officers arrested Jeremiah John Rater, 40, of Paris, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram but less than four. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 1800-block of Maple Ave at 8:02 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the victim possibly left the doors unlocked, and someone took a handgun from the console. The investigation continues.

Tuesday afternoon at 2:37, a victim reported a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of Stone Ave. Allegedly, someone had forced open the door to a storage room and had stolen some tools. The incident is under investigation.

At 10:03 Tuesday night, Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave, where a person had been asleep in a vehicle for over an hour. Officers made contact with the person and discovered the person had some medication without a prescription.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested one on Tuesday (Apr 21).