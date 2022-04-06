Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Apr 6)

Paris Police responded to the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 8:14 Tuesday morning about theft. The victim reported that they had received a call from someone that claimed to be from the corporate offices and had them wire a cash transfer. The victim later learned that the caller had falsely claimed to be from the corporate offices, and they had lost the money. The investigation continues.

Christopher Don Thompson

Paris Police observed Christopher Don Thompson walking in the 10-block of NW 19th St at 7:05 Tuesday evening. The officer knew Thompson had an outstanding felony parole violation warrant out of Arkansas. They arrested Thompson and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of an assault at 2:41 Wednesday morning at the Police Department. The 29-year-old female victim from Killeen reported that her 37-year-old boyfriend had choked her during an argument but could not give an exact location where this assault had occurred. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Apr 5).