Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 21)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a habitation in the 500-block of Cedar Tuesday morning at 10:09. Reportedly, a possible known suspect had kicked in the back door and had stolen a BB gun. The incident is under investigation.

Officers met with a victim of a stalking call in the 1800-block of Bonham Monday evening at 7:44. Allegedly, someone saw a white male driving by the victim’s house on several occasions in the past week. During one encounter, the suspect made some explicit remarks to the victim and her family. The officers identified the suspect, and the case is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday (Aug 20).