Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 23)

Samantha Hawthorne

A Paris Police Officer recognized Samantha Hawthorne Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 in the 1000 block of Clarksville. Hawthorne had an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespassing, which originated on June 29 in the 2400 block of Cypress St. They arrested and placed her in the Lamar County Jail without incident.

Amber Livingston

Tuesday morning, officers went to the 1500 block of Lamar and served warrants on Amber Livingston. Grayson County’s Sheriff’s Office wanted Livingston on four warrants. Police arrested her on two warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest or Detention in a Vehicle, and Tampering or Fabricating Evidence. Officers booked her without incident.

Officers received a report of a sexual assault Tuesday afternoon at 1:19. It had occurred on W. Houston in Paris. The suspect is known, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 15 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 111 calls for service on Tuesday (Aug 22).