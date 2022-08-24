Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 24)

Zakoyia Alexius Jones

Zakoyia Alexius Jones, 17, of Paris, was arrested at her residence in the 700-block of Bonham St at 10:28 Tuesday morning. Jones had an outstanding felony warrant charging her with burglary of a habitation. The warrant stemmed from an incident on August 17, 2022, where the report states that someone broke a window of a residence in the 700-block of SE 23rd and stole several firearms. Officers booked Jones and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of fraud Wednesday at the Police Department. The victim reported that they had been contacted several months ago by a person claiming to be from Norway and, after several conversations, was asked to keep a package for him. After receiving the box, the victim was contacted and advised that they owed a handling fee. They reached the victim later and told him they had broken the law and officials had fined them $145,000. The victim withdrew money from their bank account and wired the money to the given address. The incident is under investigation.

Mindy Marie Widener

Paris Police arrested Mindy Marie Widener at 2:05 Tuesday afternoon in the 1500-block of Lamar Ave. Widener was known to have an outstanding felony warrant charging her with theft over $2,500 but under $30,000. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where victims identified Widener as selling numerous items from a residence that she did not have permission to be at or sell. Officers booked Widener and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Aug 23).