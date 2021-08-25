Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 25)

Officers responded to a Criminal Trespass call in the 3700-block of Castlegate. They met with a victim who desired to have the suspect, Teaizia Monae Gray, warned from their property. When officers met with the suspect, Gray began using profane and abusive language, and she was warned and then placed under arrest. Gray attempted to flee and then resisted arrest when apprehended. She was processed and taken to the Police Department for booking.

Officers investigated a Burglary of a vehicle in the 100-block of NW 30th. Unknown suspects entered a complainant’s unlocked car and stole a wallet containing cash, debit cards, and identification, as well as a Taurus handgun. Officers gathered evidence, and the investigation is ongoing. The Paris Police Department encourages all Paris and Lamar County citizens to LOCK YOUR VEHICLES and TAKE YOUR VALUABLES WITH YOU.

Paris Police responded to 114 calls for service and made two arrests on Tuesday (Aug 23).