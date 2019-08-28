Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 28)

Amanda Lynn McBride

Paris Police stopped a pedestrian in the 200-block of NW 17th Tuesday morning at 3:21 and tried to identify her. The subject reportedly gave the officer a wrong name and then was identified as Amanda Lynn McBride, 37, of Paris. McBride had an outstanding bond surrender warrant. She fled from the officer and was apprehended after a short foot chase. McBride had in her possession methamphetamine. She was charged with evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and failing to identify as a fugitive. She was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Ester Franco | Maribel Castillo Franco | Kenneth Wayne Rogers

During an investigation Tuesday (Aug 27) morning, Paris Police Detectives made contact with three persons in a hotel room in the 3700-block of NE Loop 286 at 10:59. Detectives found that the three had possession of numerous baggies of synthetic marijuana and multiple baggies of marijuana. Arrested were Ester Franco, 34, Maribel Castillo Franco, 17, and Kenneth Wayne Rogers, 59, all of Paris. They were charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana. Ester Franco and Rogers also had outstanding warrants. All three were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Corinthian Antwan Sims

Officers arrested Corinthian Antwan Sims, 40, of Paris, in the 600-block of SE 6th St Tuesday afternoon at 3:55 on a parole violation warrant. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Undrayl Onshaun Finch

Just after midnight Wednesday, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NE 3rd for having a defective headlamp. The driver, Undrayl Onshaun Finch, 42, of Paris, allegedly had marijuana and two outstanding traffic warrants. Finch was arrested. Upon entering the jail, Finch had more grass. He was subsequently charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Aug 27).