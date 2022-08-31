Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 31)

Jason Lane Mauldin

Paris Police arrested Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning. Mauldin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, 2022, where Mauldin assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen. Officers booked Mauldin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud Tuesday afternoon at 5:25. The victim reported that they had used their credit card at a restaurant drive-thru at about 11:30 pm on Monday. After they got home, they realized they did not receive the credit card before leaving. Since that time, someone has used it for several transactions. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a potential robbery in the 800-block of Clarksville Tuesday afternoon at 5:48. The victim reported that they had been sitting in their vehicle in a parking lot when a white male approached them and asked for a cigarette. The victim told the male they did not have any cigarettes, and he pulled out a knife and made threatening remarks. The incident is under investigation.

Stanley Dewayne Allen

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 600-block of N. Main for speeding at 9:45 Tuesday night. The driver, Stanley Dewayne Allen, 50, of Paris, was intoxicated. Officers arrested Allen and discovered he had at least two convictions for DWI. They charged Allen with driving while intoxicated third or more and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Aug 30).