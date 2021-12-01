Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 1)

Brandon Cook

Brandon Cook, 31, of Hugo, was arrested in the 1200-block of E. Hickory at 4:01 Tuesday afternoon. Officers observed Cook riding a motorcycle in the 1200-block of Fitzhugh Ave. and driving erratically. During the arrest, Cook had possession of more than one gram of Oxycodone, and they charged him with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest. As a result, they transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 7:34 Tuesday morning about a theft of a vehicle. The victim reported that he was traveling from another state to west Texas and stopped in Paris for the night when someone stole his gray 2005 Toyota Tundra pick-up sometime during the night. The vehicle has Arizona license plates. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to fraud in progress in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286 at 2:27 Tuesday afternoon. Officers spoke with two Hispanic males from Arlington, who advised that someone had hired them on a social media app add to pick up a welder at this location. The business owner called the out-of-town business to confirm the transaction and learned that their company had not ordered a welder. The two males then advised the officer that they had already made one transaction at another business in Paris and delivered the welder to the person who supposedly hired them. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2300-block of W. Austin at 6:27 Tuesday evening. The victim reported that someone had entered their home, destroyed two flatscreen televisions, and stole a gaming console. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Nov 30).