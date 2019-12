Paris Police is investigating an aggravated assault, reportedly in the area of 8th SE and Cedar St. Tuesday afternoon at 5:47, officers met with a 35-year-old female who reported that a known male acquaintance had accused her of stealing from him and assaulted her with his hands. The male then went to his vehicle and retrieved a shotgun and continued to threaten her. The victim did not seek medical help.

Paris Police responded to 57 calls and arrested four people on Tuesday (Dec 10).