Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 14)

Gary Antonio Woods

Paris Police assisted a deputy constable with a traffic stop in the 400 block of SW 22nd St Tuesday morning at 11:55. The driver, Gary Antonio Woods, 26, of Paris, had three outstanding felony warrants. They charged him with aggravated assault of a family member, assault of a family member by impeding breathing, and aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon. The warrants stemmed from a disturbance on Sep. 27, 2022. They transferred Woods to the Lamar County Jail.

Davonica Ivy Sugg

There was a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Main St at 1:39 Tuesday afternoon. Reportedly, a 29-year-old woman had choked a 38-year-old woman during an altercation. Davonica Ivy Sugg was arrested and charged with the assault of a family member by impeding breathing. Officers took her to the Lamar County Jail.

Rickey Don Fields, Jr.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of Plum at 9:10 Tuesday night for a defective headlight. During the stop, the driver, Rickey Don Fields, Jr., 44, of Paris, attempted to discard two small baggies that contained methamphetamine. Instead, they held over one gram of methamphetamine. Officers charged Fields with possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, placing him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired at 1:07 am Wednesday. Officers located a complainant who reported that they believed that someone was shooting at them due to a past relationship. Officers found one bullet shell casing in the roadway but could not locate any impact damage.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Dec 13).