Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 18)

3 hours ago

 

Paris Police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping in the 1500-block of NE 34th St at 4:24 Tuesday afternoon. A teenage girl reported that a Hispanic male, in his 30s, approached her outside the residence. After talking, he grabbed her by her arms, but she fought to get free. He then attempted to put a rag or towel over her face, and she managed to run away. The victim last saw the man getting into a black Chevrolet pickup and driving off. The victim was not injured. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 73 calls and arrested no one on Tuesday (Dec 17)..

