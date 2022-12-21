Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 21)

Last Monday at 8:10 am: Someone broke into a business in the 1800 block of N. Main over the weekend, and the complainant advised that he arrived to find doors and desk drawers open. Near $1,000 worth of power tools and other devices had been stolen. They broke the south side sliding lock on the overhead door and left through the west side overhead door because they had unlocked both doors from the inside.

Monday afternoon at 4:27, a victim reported a theft in the 1100 block of Northwest 15th Street. She stated that she realized that at least two checks were missing while going through her checkbook. Her bank confirmed that the known suspect had written three checks at Paris Walmart totaling over $500. Police are investigating the Felony-Forgery of a Financial Instrument.

Tuesday at 1:15 pm, a victim reported fraud in the 1700 block of E. Washington. Last Monday, someone made two unauthorized transactions on a woman’s Lone Star Benefits Card. One in the amount of $419 and another for $69. Reportedly they were made in Orlando, Florida, and Wisconsin.

Randa Lynn Conrad

Tuesday, at 5:22 pm, officers were in the 600-block of W. Washington and recognized the driver of a passing vehicle. They stopped the driver in the 200-block of SW 12th Street because of outstanding Class C warrants. The arrested passenger, Randa Lynn Conrad, 28, of Paris, for having methamphetamine on her person and a methamphetamine pipe in her jacket pocket. It was a third-degree Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class C Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officers booked both subjects into the Paris Jail.

Jimmy Eric Trevino

Tuesday night at 9:55, officers conducted a security check of the Lake Crook Park area. They arrested Jimmy Eric Trevino, 34, of Paris, in a “blacked out” vehicle. Trevino gave search consent and had a clear baggie with methamphetamine inside his coat pocket. They charged Trevino with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked him into the Paris Jail.

Wednesday morning at 3:01, police helped a victim in the 2800 block of SE 3rd with a lock on his storage unit that someone had removed by cutting through the sliding hasp and pulling the padlock through the cut section. They had taken approximately 800 Scaled NASCAR models, a display case for NASCAR models, a Box Car Rail Car Train model, and a 55″ TV. The storage facility has security cameras.

The Paris Police Department responded to 63 calls for service and arrested six people Tuesday (Dec 20).