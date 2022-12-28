Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 28)

Lesily Gene Goodman

Tuesday afternoon at 12:14, a complainant advised that a male driver had driven behind her vehicle, followed her to a parking lot in the 1000 block of West Kaufman Street, stumbled out, and attempted to open her locked door with her inside as he stated he needed help for his dog. The arriving officer observed the male get out of the driver’s side of a red car; unsteady on his feet walked toward another vehicle and began pulling on the door handle. They arrested Lesily Gene Goodman, 62, of Paris, who ignored the officer’s commands. They booked him for Resisting Arrest, Search, Transport, and Driving While Intoxicated third or more.

Paris Police Officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a Criminal Mischief of less than $750 but not more than $2,500 after responding to the 100 block of SE 13th Street to a disturbance. That was Tuesday night at 6:14 when the victim stated that his girlfriend got in her vehicle, backed up in the parking lot, and then accelerated toward him. He ran out of the way; however, she continued accelerating, ramming the back bumper of his parked vehicle, forcing it to jump a stop block and continue forward, hitting a fence. It happened while their two young children were in the girlfriend’s vehicle.

Shane Michael Crites

At 7:12 Tuesday night, police worked a Criminal Trespass in the 1100 block of SE 24th Street to Assist a Paris Junior College Officer. After a knock at the door, homeless Shane Michael Crites, 43, opened the door and stated that he had been staying in the room for a couple of days. A computer check revealed Crites was wanted on a Felony Parole Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Crites was arrested and booked into the Paris Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 71 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Dec 27).