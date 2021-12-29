Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 29)

Vestal Cardell Cooper

Last Tuesday morning at 8:24, officers arrested Vestal Cardell Cooper in the 4300-block of Bonham for an outstanding warrant of “Motion to Revoke Probation-Accident Involving Injury/Death.” He was transported to and booked into the Paris Police Department Jail.

Last Monday afternoon at 1:08, officers worked an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle call in the 10-block of East Booth Street. Someone had rummaged through a 1985 brown-blue Chevrolet Silverado. An unlocked 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was missing some of its accessories. The suspects had stolen and driven a 1995 red GMC Sierra short-bed pickup out a backlot, ramming and causing significant damage to a sheet metal gate while exiting the scene. They notified the Auto Theft Task Force Detective.

Tuesday evening at 7:00, a victim reported that someone hacked his cell phone and cryptocurrency accounts after visiting a store in the 3900-block of Lamar Avenue. The victim believes the SIM card was changed on his phone, giving the suspects access to his Coin Base account linked to his Bank of America account, resulting in more than $24,000 taken from his account. Officers turned the case over to Criminal Investigation Division.

James Hurston Milam

At 2:20 Wednesday morning, an officer responded to a welfare concern in the 2600-block of Lamar Avenue regarding a male subject sleeping in a vehicle at the gas pumps. Police found James Hurston Milam in possession of a clear baggie containing a green leafy substance and charged him with “Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces.” They also charged Milam with “Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, less than four grams” for possessing a clear plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance testing positive for methamphetamine.

Tuesday, Paris Police Department responded to 65 calls for service and Arrested two adults.