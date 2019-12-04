" /> Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 4) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 4)

6 hours ago

Jala Charna Garnes

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1800-block of Maple on Tuesday morning at 10:57. Officers observed that an 18-year-old male had a large cut on his head. The victim was uncooperative with the investigation. Witnesses advised that during an argument, Jala Charna Garnes, 19, of the residence, had hit the victim with a hammer and a glass ashtray. Garnes was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls and arrested three people on Tuesday (Dec 3).

