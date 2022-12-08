Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)

Mantrall Deon Mason

Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.

At 9:05 Wednesday morning, Officers worked a fraud call in the 900 block of South Church Street. The victim explained that she noticed that www.Guardiana.org had made three fraudulent transactions to her Walmart MoneyCard, totaling $56.40. As a result, the victim canceled her card and is getting her funds restored. However, she still needed to learn how they obtained her card information.

Kimberly Kay Record

Wednesday evening at 8:59, Officers worked a motor vehicle accident at Paris Regional Medical Center’s emergency room parking lot. An involved party stated that a female driver drove over a curve before attempting to park next to him, striking his vehicle with hers. As a result, they game a Standardized Field Sobriety Test and arrested Kimberly Kay Record, 49, of Paris, for DWI, third or more times.

Meagan Gayle Lawrence

Thursday morning at 3:30, police initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 block of North Main Street for an expired registration and made contact with two occupants inside the vehicle. A computer check confirmed Meagan Gayle Lawrence, 35, of Paris, was wanted on Dallas and Tarrant County warrants. They arrested Lawrence on two separate Dallas County warrants for Theft of Property more significant than $2,500 less than $30,000 and one Tarrant County warrant for Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

The Paris Police Department responded to 56 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Dec 7).