Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)

Paris Police spoke with a victim of identity theft at 12:50 Tuesday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had hacked their e-mail account three months ago and that the hacker threatened to expose them. The victim also said that the suspect(s) had used the e-mail account to purchase airline tickets using the victim’s earned miles. The incident is under investigation.

Officers arrested Tana Lynn Washington, 53, of Paris, in the 2200 block of W. Cherry at 4:38 Tuesday afternoon on a felony warrant charging her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from a September investigation where she allegedly assaulted a person with a baseball bat. They transferred Washington to the Lamar County Jail.

Tuesday morning at 1:52, Paris Police responded to an activated emergency siren located in the 3300 block of Lamar Ave. It went off again at 2:08 am without being activated. They soon discovered ants had an activation switch after invading the electrical control box and short-circuiting the board. Crews will make necessary repairs.

Paris Police responded to 54 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Dec 6).