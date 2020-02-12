Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 12)

Nathan Logsden

Paris Police responded to a family disturbance in the 1700-block of E. Cherry. Officers made contact with two victims who advised that Nathan Logsden had assaulted and threatened them with a knife. Officers placed Logsden under arrest and took him to jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1700-block of N. Main regarding an assault. The victim advised that her ex-husband had struck her in the face several times. Officers observed injuries to the victim after the suspect had fled the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested four people in the last twenty-four hour period ending Tuesday (Feb 11).