" /> Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 12) – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 12)

4 hours ago

Nathan Logsden

Paris Police responded to a family disturbance in the 1700-block of E. Cherry. Officers made contact with two victims who advised that Nathan Logsden had assaulted and threatened them with a knife. Officers placed Logsden under arrest and took him to jail.

Paris Police responded to the 1700-block of N. Main regarding an assault. The victim advised that her ex-husband had struck her in the face several times. Officers observed injuries to the victim after the suspect had fled the scene. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested four people in the last twenty-four hour period ending Tuesday (Feb 11).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     