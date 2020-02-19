Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 19)

Samuel Dewayne Brooks

Paris Police arrested Samuel Dewayne Brooks, 46, of Paris at 12:28 Tuesday afternoon after responding to an assault in the 1700-block of Fitzhugh Ave. Reportedly, Brooks had been in an altercation with a 42-year-old family member, and he had stabbed one of them. Paramedics transported the person to Paris Regional Medical Center and treated them for non-life-threatening injuries and released them. Officers arrested Brooks and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Howard Sylvester Ivery

Officers arrested Howard Sylvester Ivery, 65, of Paris, at his residence on a parole violation warrant at 7:17 Tuesday evening. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500-block of NE 21st Tuesday at 5:58 pm. Reportedly, someone had broken a bathroom window to gain access into the house. The victim reported that they could only find a few pieces of jewelry missing, and the incident is under investigation.

Cedric Dewayne Mickens | James Ray Battle, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Cedric Dewayne Mickens, 32, and James Ray Battle, Jr., 49, both of Paris, in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286 at 6:57 pm Tuesday on felony warrants. Mickens’ warrant charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance (methamphetamine) of more than one gram but less than four. Battle’s warrant charged him with unlawful delivery or manufacture of a simulated controlled substance. Officials later transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Feb 18).