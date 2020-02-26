Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 26)

James Tyler Rose

Officers arrested James Tyler Rose, 21, of Paris, at his residence at 6:19 Tuesday evening on a federal warrant. It charged him with conspiracy by possession or manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of a firearm that furthered drug trafficking, and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a gun. They later transferred Rose to a federal holding facility.

Paris Police responded to an attempted theft of a vehicle in the 200-block of SW 1st St at 9:32 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, someone had entered the car parked inside a closed fenced area and had damaged the steering column. The incident is under investigation.

Ami Jo McCarrell

Paris Police responded to a one-car accident in the 1300-block of Bonham Tuesday evening at 6:58. Officers discovered that the driver had lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The driver, Ami Jo McCarrell, 40, of Paris, admitted having taken some prescription medication before driving. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. A court had convicted McCarrell, at least twice, driving while intoxicated. Now the charge is a felony. They later transferred McCarrell to the Lamar County Jail.

Colby Chase Franks

Officers placed Colby Chase Franks, 20, of Caddo Mills, under arrest at the Department on a Lamar County felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of less than one gram. They booked Franks and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Stacy James Bellamy

Officers of the narcotics division of the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2500-block of Ballard Tuesday afternoon at 2:14. They arrested Stacy James Bellamy, 37, on a federal warrant charging him with Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Controlled Substance, Possession, or Carrying of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking, and Possession with Intent to Distribute or Dispense a Controlled Substance. Officers booked Bellamy and later transferred him to the federal holding facility.

Paris Police responded to 78 calls for service and arrested six people on Tuesday (Feb 25).