Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Feb 6)

Mark Chambers

Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of NE 10th to work a burglary. The victim claimed Mark Chambers as a suspect who had been inside the residence without permission. Chambers was checked for warrants and was a fugitive on a city warrant. A search revealed narcotics on his person. He was arrested and charged with the warrant for Assault as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Alec Dickinson

Tuesday, detectives with the Paris Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the 4200-Blk Bonham. Reportedly, the driver, a white male, was identified as Alec Dickinson. Dickinson had in his possession cocaine. He was arrested and transported to the Police Department without incident.

Parker Pierce

Officers responded to a Narcotics Violation call in the 2600 block of N Main. They made contact with two individuals in a pickup truck. One, Parker Pierce was found to be wanted out of Marion County for Possession of Controlled Substance the other, Shelby Williams was found in possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were arrested and transported to the City Jail.

Crystal Bennet

Officers were called to the 3800-block of Lamar to work a shoplifter. They arrested Crystal Bennet for Theft and transported to the City Jail. The stolen property was returned to the owner.

Paris Police responded to 109 Calls for service and made 13 arrests on Tuesday (Feb 5).