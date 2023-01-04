Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)

There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation.

Police worked forgery in the 1300 block of Clarksville at 9:53 am Tuesday. Someone had used the company’s bank account to pay a cell phone bill for the past three months. The investigation continues.

At 10:58 Tuesday morning, officers worked a business burglary in the 300 block of E. Hickory St. The victim reported that someone had broken the glass out of the front door, and the only item missing was less than $20 from the cash register. The incident is under investigation.

Shonson Marcel Smith

Officers arrested Shonson Marcel Smith, 50, of Lamar County, at the Paris District Parole Office on a violation warrant at 12:54 Tuesday afternoon. Smith is on parole for a Lamar County conviction of indecency with a child by contact. They booked Smith and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Robert Ray Newman

At 11:58 Tuesday night, officers stopped a vehicle in the 2800 block of Briarwood for failing to dim the high beam lights while meeting an oncoming car. During the stop, the driver, Robert Ray Newman of Paris, had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. They arrested Newman and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested eight people on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The victim of a vehicle burglary told police on the phone last Friday that his pistol, ammunition, and wallet came up missing sometime during the night in the 3200 block of Old Tigertown Rd. The victim reported that the vehicle had been left unlocked. The investigation continues.

Saturday morning at 1:46, a residential burglary occurred in the 300-block of NE 14th. Someone had crawled through a window and had moved items inside the residence as if preparing to take them from the property. Officers did not find anyone in the home. The incident is under investigation.

Eric Pokorski | Heather Necole Meeks

Police executed a search warrant on a house in the 300-block NW 12th Saturday. Officers located a handgun, marijuana, and methamphetamine while the residents were already in jail on unrelated charges. They charged Eric Pokorski, 46, with possession of a firearm by a felon, a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Additionally, they charged Heather Necole Meeks, 37, with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana and placed both in the Lamar County Jail.

Anselmo Francisco Carreno, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Anselmo Francisco Carreno, Jr., 34, of Paris, in the 700-block of Cedar Saturday morning at 8:30. They observed Carreno walking on the wrong side of the street and found him in possession of a syringe that had methamphetamine inside. They placed Carreno in the Lamar County Jail.

At 9:53 am Saturday, officers spoke with a victim of fraud in the 1500 block of Clarksville. The 23-year-old victim reported that someone had used their debit card to make several purchases from various stores in Paris within the past 24-hour period. Additionally, the victim claimed they had recently lost their wallet. The investigation continues.

Keonta Kiar Morris

Police stopped Keonta Kiar Morris, 26, of Paris, in the 1100 block of Grove St. at 10:41 Saturday morning for a foot traffic violation. Morris had possession of a pistol previously reported as stolen. Police charged Morris with stealing a firearm and being a convicted felon. Morris is in the Lamar County Jail.

Clifton Dion Robinson

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of NE 8th St. Sunday afternoon at 4:06 for a traffic violation. The driver, Clifton Dion Robinson, 33, of Paris, had possession of over one pound of marijuana. Robinson was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Dwayne Lee Clark, Jr.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of N. Collegiate Dr. at 10:09 Sunday night for not displaying a front license plate. The driver, Dwayne Lee Clark, Jr., 36, of Paris, was observed wearing a handgun holstered. Clark admitted to being a convicted felon, and they arrested him for unlawful firearm possession by a felon. During the arrest, Clark had possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, adding possession of a controlled substance. Officers booked and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an alarm in the 2400 block of N. Main at 5:04 Monday morning. When officers arrived, they observed a shattered glass front door and observed that the firearms case had been damaged but not penetrated. No one was inside the building, and the investigation continued.

A building was broken into in the 3000 block of Clarksville before Monday morning at 8:43. The owner reported that someone had entered the drive-thru window to gain access and had stolen approximately $200 in cash. The incident is under investigation.

Carol Gwin Butler

Carol Gwin Butler, 70, of Paris, was arrested in the 1500 block of E. Price Monday morning at 9:28 after he refused to leave a residence. She had an outstanding Lamar County warrant charging her with the motion to revoke her probation for possessing a controlled substance conviction. Officers booked Butler and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Charles Lee Gilbert

Paris Police stopped two bicyclists in the 900-block of W. Center St at 3:45 Monday afternoon for riding in the middle of the street. Charles Lee Gilbert, 36, of Paris, had an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Lamar County. Gilbert is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance conviction. Gilbert was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

LaDarryl Wayne Wallace

Shots were fired in the 1300 block of Fitzhugh at 7:34 Monday night. During the investigation, a car matching the description drove past the scene. When the officers stopped it, the driver, and only occupant, was identified as LaDarryl Wayne Wallace, 38, of Paris. A pistol was lying on the passenger floorboard, and officers found a small amount of marijuana. Wallace was a convicted felon, and police arrested him and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Christopher Shane Lusk

At 11:05 Monday night, police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1100 block of Clarksville for speeding. They accelerated to elude the officer who stopped them in the 100-block of NE 3rd. The driver, Christopher Shane Lusk, 23, was arrested for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. During the stop, Lusk had possession of methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana. He was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 317 calls for service and arrested 35 people over the holiday weekend ending at midnight on Monday (Jan 2).