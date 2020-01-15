Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 15)

D’Andrae Shamar Buris

Paris Police arrested D’Andrae Shamar Buris, 21, at his residence in the 2100-block of Cedar Tuesday afternoon at 3:00. Buris had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with credit card or debit card abuse from an incident that occurred Wednesday a week ago, where Buris used a debit card to make two purchases without the owner of the card’s permission. Officers transferred Buris to the Lamar County Jail.

Ricky Lavone Patt | Russell Eugene Shepherd

Detectives of the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 800-block of NW 4th about 9:55 am Tuesday. Ricky Lavone Patt, 42, of the house, and Russell Eugene Shepherd, 37, of Lamar County, were found in possession of methamphetamine and placed under arrest. Officers arrested four other people on misdemeanor charges. Police booked them into the city jail.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested 12 people on Tuesday (Jan 14).