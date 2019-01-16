Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 16)

Oralia Palomino

Paris Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286 Tuesday morning at 7:32. Reportedly, there were people in a room that had used fraudulent information to make payment for a room. Officers contacted the occupants, and the female identified herself by giving a false name. She turned out to be Oralia Palomino, 32, of Paris. Officers arrested her on a Dallas County felony warrant charging her with fraudulently using or possessing identifying information. Police also charged her with using or possessing fraudulent items along with failure to identify as a fugitive and possession of a controlled substance. Palomino is in Lamar County Jail.

Someone stole a white Ford Ranger pick-up in the 2600-block of N, Main and it was reported just before 9:00 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the owners last saw the vehicle about 4:30 Monday afternoon. The victim said a possible known person had left in the pickup without the victim’s authority.

Christopher Joe Lassetter

Police arrested Christopher Joe Lassetter, 39, of Paris, in the ten-block of W. Cherry Tuesday afternoon. Lassetter had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant. He is on probation for driving while intoxicated for three or more times. Lassetter is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested 13 people Tuesday (Jan 15).