Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 2)

Kuaylon Demon Battle

Monday morning, Paris Police worked a welfare concern in the 300-block of SW 4th. Reportedly, they could not get a response at the front door. When they went to the back door, a male ran out. Officer gave chase and struggled with the subject numerous times. The subject attempted to take the officers electrical conductive weapon from him. Once in custody, the suspect was identified as Kuaylon Demon Battle, 40, of Blossom. He was in possession of a large number of narcotics and synthetic marijuana. They charged Battle with manufacturing or delivering

Paris Police met with a complainant in the 1300-block of Clement Rd at 6:48 pm Monday. Reportedly, the victim’s wife had been chasing him in a vehicle, and she struck him with her car causing him to leave the roadway and drive into a residential yard. At 7:28 pm, Officers responded to the 1700-block of NE 10th where the wife had burned the victim’s clothes. The incidents are under investigation.

Demetric Jajuan Sanders

methamphetamine of more than one gram but less than 200, manufacturing or providing synthetic marijuana of more than four grams but less than 400 grams. Also of attempting to take a weapon from an officer, possession of marijuana of more than two ounces but less than four, evading arrest or detention, resisting arrest, and failing to identify by giving a false name. Also arrested at the residence was Demetric Jajuan Sanders, 31, who claimed to be homeless. Sanders was found to have outstanding traffic warrants out of Municipal Court and felony failure to appear warrant out of Oklahoma for possession of a controlled substance. Both were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Monday morning. It occurred in the 2600-block of N Main. The victim reported that as he exited his vehicle at the location, an older Hispanic male in a newer model Ford 150 pulling a horse trailer, honked at him and used an obscene hand gesture. As the victim approached the suspect to see what was going on, they moved forward and struck the victim on his left hip and shoulder. The vehicle then left the scene. The victim was not injured.

Paris Police responded to 183 calls for service and arrested 19 people over the past 48-hour holiday period ending at midnight Tuesday (Jan 1).