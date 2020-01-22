Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 22)

Heather Anne Ledbetter

Officers arrested Heather Anne Ledbetter, 35, of Paris, at 11:52 Tuesday morning in the 1500-block of W. Houston. Allegedly, She had two Lamar County felony motion to revoke probation warrants for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Officers later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud at 9:54 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, someone had compromised their bank account and removed $2,000. The incident is under investigation.

Joshua Aaron Whitworth

Paris Police arrested Joshua Aaron Whitworth, 38, of Paris, at the Paris District Parole office in the 2600-block of N. Main Tuesday afternoon at 4:22. Whitworth had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and they later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Richard Doyle Willingham

Police arrested Richard Doyle Willingham, 58, of Paris, at his residence on a felony Lamar County warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance of less than one gram. They later transferred Willingham to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jan 21).