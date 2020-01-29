Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 29)

Chief Hundley advised that the person who died as a result of an officer-involved shooting on Friday (Jan 24), was James Lewis Mathis III, 30, of Paris. The two Paris Police Officers involved in the shooting remain on administrative leave while the investigation continues by the Texas Rangers.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 300-block of NE 25th Tuesday morning at 9:45. Someone had entered the company through a window and had stolen a 2006 grey Dodge Caravan. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 1200-block of W. Houston at 11:50 pm Tuesday. The victim reported that someone had entered her car overnight, and her wallet was missing from the glove box. The victim also said that someone had used her debit card at a convenience store. The incidents are under investigation.

At 12:57 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police met with a victim of fraud in the Police Department lobby. Reportedly, someone had taken several thousand dollars from the victim’s savings and checking accounts. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 66 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Jan 28)>