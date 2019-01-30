Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 30)

Lindsey Rae Thomas

Officers worked a possible DWI on NE Loop 286 Tuesday evening around 7:30. They arrested Lindsey Rae Thomas, 26, of Honey Grove, for alleged intoxication. Thomas was attempting to leave the scene with a child in a vehicle. She resisted being placed into the patrol vehicle. Once at the jail, Thomas assaulted two officers. Thomas was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault of a public servant.

Paris Police responded to the 2500-block of SW Loop 286 Tuesday morning before 7:45 where someone had cut a fence to gain access to the property. The suspects stole several industrial grounding cables and numerous tools. The value of the stolen property totaled over $8,000.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested eight people Tuesday (Jan 29).