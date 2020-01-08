Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 8)

Rayla Jeanette McCurry

Paris Police arrested Rayla Jeanette McCurry, 43, of Paris, Tuesday morning at 7:32 in the 900-block of Clarksville St. Store employees observed McCurry concealing items inside her purse and attempting to leave the store without paying. Officers discovered that McCurry had at least two prior convictions for theft, so they enhanced the charge to a felony. Police also charged McCurry with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, and she is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a robbery call in the 1600-block of N. Main Tuesday at 3:23 pm. The victim advised that he received a ride from a black female to the store, and she wanted money for the trip. The victim removed $20 from the ATM, and the female pushed the victim and grabbed the money. The victim chased the suspect to her vehicle and tried to keep her from leaving, but the female kicked the victim and knocked him down. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Jan 7).