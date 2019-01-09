Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 9)

Paris Police responded to ‘shots fired’ in the 2800-block of Kessler Dr. Tuesday afternoon just before 2:00. Reportedly, a small white SUV had driven by a residence, and someone shot at two subjects standing in a driveway. The caller advised that after the SUV left the area, the victims also went. A DPS Trooper located the vehicle in the 3900-block of FM 195. He detained two individuals and officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. Police found narcotics and a stolen handgun. Police arrested Parris Quintez Hughes, 23, of Paris, and charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a gun, and possession of marijuana. Also arrested at the residence on FM 195 was Paris resident, Zakary Tyler Nunn, 21, on two outstanding warrants that charged him with unlawful restraint and assault for family violence. These warrants stemmed from an investigation last November where an assault was reported in the 400-block of NW 18th.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday (Jan 8).