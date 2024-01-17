Paris Police Report For Wednesday, January 17

Billy Mann Hawthorne

An officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation Tuesday night at 8:33 in the 500 block of W. Shiloh St. and contacted Billy Mann Hawthorne, 45. During the stop, Hawthorne consented to a search of his person. The officer found Methamphetamine as well as “Crack” cocaine. He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for each of the narcotics types.

Kerry Larnaz Rollerson

Tuesday morning at 7:15, officers received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business in the 600 block of Bonham St. An armed subject had held employees at gunpoint and taken cash from the register. During the investigation and a search of the area, Kerry Larnaz Rollerson, 45, was found hiding beneath a residence in the 400 block of 7th SW. Rollerson wore clothing worn during the incident and possessed cash missing in the robbery. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:47, the owner notified police of a residence burglary occurring in the 2000 block of W. Shiloh. The victim advised that sometime around the 11th or 12th of January, some unknown person entered his residence by breaking a storm door and gaining entry. The suspect(s) took two rifles from a bedroom. The theft went unnoticed until the date of the report. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 22 traffic stops, arrested two adults, and answered 46 calls for service on Tuesday, January 16.

Captain John T. Bull