Paris Police Report For Wednesday, January 31

Darnell Mayfield

An officer was dispatched Tuesday night at 8:41 to back up an officer from the DPS in the 900 block of Clarksville St. The Trooper was in an encounter with two males, one of whom was Darnell Mayfield, 63. Mayfield had outstanding municipal warrants, and they took him into custody. Mayfield had medication in his possession without proof of a prescription. They charged him with possession of a Dangerous Drug.

Richard Davis Pendleton

Tuesday night at 9:54, officers responded to a traffic accident in the 500 block of NW Loop 286. A witness reported that someone had struck a guard rail and left the scene. There was severe damage to the guard rail, and paperwork was in the area linking the accident to Richard Pendleton, who had an address on 17th NE in Paris. Officers went to the listed address for Pendleton and observed a vehicle with severe front-end damage. Officers found Richard Davis Pendleton, 37, intoxicated, took him into custody, and charged him with DWI. They later discovered that Pendleton had a conviction on three previous occasions for DWI and enhanced the charge to DWI Third or More, a felony. They also charged Pendleton with Failure to report the damage he caused.

Officers received a report Tuesday night at 7:37 of an alarm at a business in the 900 block of N. Mains St. The building’s window was damaged, allowing access. They notified the owner, who could not find anything missing. The investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday at 8:34 pm, officers were notified of theft in the 600 block of Bonham St. A juvenile suspect had entered the store, knocked down a glass case, and took vape pens. The juvenile then left, returned, assaulted the owner, and took more pens. The officer identified the suspect from an in-store video. The officer went to the suspect’s residence, recovered some of the property, and took the juvenile into custody. They charged him with Robbery, a Felony. The same juvenile suspect had been involved in a similar theft incident in the 200 block of N. Main that same day. They notified juvenile probation, who instructed officers to return the suspect to his parents.

CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND NOT LEAVE VALUBLES, ESPECIALLY FIREARMS , INSIDE UNSECURED VEHICLES.

Officers made 26 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 80 calls for service on Tuesday, January 30.

Captain John T. Bull