Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 10)

Billy Dean Caldwell

Billy Dean Caldwell, 64, of Sumner, was arrested Tuesday morning at 9:11 in the 2600-block of N. Main St on a parole violation warrant. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police was called to investigate a burglary of a residence in the 3100-block of Mahaffey Tuesday morning at 7:06. Reportedly, the garage door had been left open during the night, and someone entered the garage and took numerous items. Two

unlocked vehicles were also burglarized at the same location. The investigation continues.

Police responded to fraud in the 600-block of Bonham Tuesday morning at 11:31 where an unknown white male attempted to pay for items with a counterfeit $100 bill. The clerk immediately called the police for the report. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 105 calls for service and arrested one person Tuesday (Jul 9).