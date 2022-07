Sherena Lynn Emeyabbi

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300-block of N. Main Monday at 2:19 am for displaying expired registration. During the stop, the front passenger, Sherena Lynn Emeyabbi, 34, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine and prescription pills that she did not have a prescription to possess. They also arrested the driver on a misdemeanor drug charge. They transferred both to the Lamar County Jail.