Paris Police stopped a vehicle just after midnight Wednesday in the 1600-block of Clement Rd and arrested Steven Mark Parson, 51, of Paris. Parson had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers also charged him as a felon in possession of a firearm. A female with Parson had possession of dangerous drugs. Police charged her with two misdemeanors. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jul 16).