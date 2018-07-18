Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 18)

Roger Wolf

Tuesday, Paris Police responded to a warrant arrest in the 2300-block of E. Price. Officers arrested Rodger Wolf, 47, on an outstanding violation of probation warrant out of Red River County.

Tuesday morning officers responded to the 700-block of W. Campbell in regards to a forgery that allegedly occurred elsewhere. An unknown suspect had taken check belonging to the complainant and then cashed then it an unknown location. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 112 calls for service and arrested six people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jul 18).