Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 19)

James Steven Casey

On Tuesday morning, an officer recognized James Steven Casey, wanted for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of Bonham St. After confirming, the officer booked Casey into Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Feity

At 4:48 Tuesday, police arrested Michael Anthony Feity at the Texas Parole Division office in the 3900 block of N. Main. They wanted him for a Parole Violation Warrant out of Austin. Officers placed Feith in the Lamar County Jail.

Employees in the 3900 block of NE Loop 286’s motel called the police. They had found a handgun they had located in a recently vacated room. Notification of owner is pending.

Officers made 13 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 125 calls for service on Tuesday (Jul 18).