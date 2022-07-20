Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 20)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3000-block of Clarksville Tuesday morning at 9:21. The victim had forgotten to lock their car, and someone had stolen a pistol from the center console. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested one person on Tuesday (Jul 19).

NOTE: Please don’t forget the Battle of the Badges Wednesday (Jul 20) at the Love Civic Center. Blood supply is critical, and every donation is needed. For each donor, you help up to three people with needs. We will place your name into a drawing, and you could win a $100 gift card at the end of the day.