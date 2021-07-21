Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 21)

Kadarius Omar Washington

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1700-block of Polk St at 1:44 Wednesday morning for failing to use a turn signal. During the stop, a back passenger was identified as Kadarius Omar Washington, 19. Washington had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 29 in the 900-block of E. Hickory. That is when the suspect had shot a 49-year-old man in the leg. Washington was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a theft in the lobby of the Police Department at 12:52 Tuesday afternoon. The victim reported that someone had stolen approximately $7,000 from their bank account. The victim also said that they had received a text message alert from their mobile banking app advising that their debit card had been reported as stolen. The victim had the card in their possession at the time of the report. The incident is under investigation.

At 4:33 Tuesday afternoon, police responded to an assault in the 1400-block of Clarksville St. The 19-year-old victim reported trying to reconcile his relationship with his boyfriend when the 21-year-old boyfriend assaulted him. The victim said that the boyfriend struck him in his abdomen with a metal support beam from a bed during an argument. The victim did not seek medical treatment for his injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Jul 20).