Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 24)

Paris Police worked a burglary Tuesday afternoon at 3:57 in the 500-block of SE 12th. Reportedly, the victim was away from the house for about a week and upon returning found that someone had used force to gain entry through the back door. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole a Rebel EOS camera. The incident is under investigation.

Officers met with a victim of fraud Tuesday afternoon at 5:45. The victim had arrived in Paris on Saturday to participate in the Tour de Paris bicycle race, and someone had stolen two credit cards from their vehicle. They were used later that day in the Rockwall area. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested ten people on Tuesday (Jul 23).