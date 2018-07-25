Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 25)

Christopher Woodall

Tuesday evening, Paris Police arrested Christopher Woodall, 36, who had outstanding warrants for burglary of a building and two misdemeanors.

A fraud victim reported to the Police Department Tuesday that an unknown person used their credit card information. The suspect conducted several online transactions.

Officers worked a burglary in the 1400-block of NE 10th. An unknown suspect entered the complainant’s residence and took numerous items including shoes and jewelry. The investigation is ongoing.

Police responded to the 700-block of SW 19th in regards to a security check. Reportedly a person had intentionally struck a vehicle with another, and a person had threatened another with a knife. The investigation is ongoing.

Paris Police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested five people over the past 24 hours ending at 6:00 am Wednesday (Jul 25).