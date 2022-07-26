Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 26)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 100-block of NW 19th at 8:41 Monday morning. Someone had entered a locked storage building and had stolen a 2007 Kawasaki Mule. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 1300-block of NW Loop 286 Monday evening at 6:54. The victim reported that someone had stolen numerous items from their rented storage space within the past three months. The investigation continues.

A follow-up to the call reported on July 18, 2022, where a man wearing a paper bag over his head, a white bed sheet as a robe, and two-liter bottles for shoes, the investigation has been completed. Investigators spoke to the reported victim, and he admitted that he had made the story up and that none of it was true. The Lamar County Attorney’s Office now has the case for review and possible charges against the person that made the false report.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Jul 25).