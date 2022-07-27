Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 27)

Joseph Adam Mattaliano

Officers arrested Joseph Adam Mattaliano, 32, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Clarksville Tuesday morning at 6:44. Mattaliano had a parole violation warrant, and they booked and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Tiffany Kristine Dozier

Paris Police arrested Tiffany Kristine Dozier, 34, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office on a felony MTR warrant. They placed Dozier in the Lamar County Jail. Dozier is currently on probation for three counts of Abandon or Endanger a Child.

At 3:36 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a theft in the 3700-block of Pine Mill Rd. Someone had stolen their red Husky riding lawn mower. The victim reported that the mower had been secured behind a shed and was last known to be on the property about three days ago. The investigation continues.

Kerrigan McKenna Gentle

Tuesday night at 8:15, Paris Police responded to a welfare check in the 200-block SE 35th St. Officers located Kerrigan McKenna Gentle, 21, inside the residence. Gentle was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail. He had an outstanding felony probation violation warrant on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Landon Paul Barnett

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100-block of E. Houston Tuesday night at 10:56 for an expired registration violation. During the stop, Landon Paul Barnett, 19, of Paris, had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. During the arrest, Barnett also had possession of methamphetamine and was arrested and transferred to the Lamar County Jail. Officers also arrested a second passenger in the vehicle on misdemeanor drug charges.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested five people on Tuesday (Jul 26).