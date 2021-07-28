" />Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 28) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 28)

Clint Cooper 5 hours ago

Matthew Campbell

Officers responded to the 3800-block of Lamar in regards to an Intoxicated Person. Upon arrival, they made contact with Matthew Campbell. Campbell appeared intoxicated and admitted to having used narcotics. During a frisk search of his person, Campbell began resisting the search. He was taken into custody by the officers and transported to the Police Department. Campbell continued to fight throughout the arrest and booking process.

Morris Evans

An officer made a traffic stop in the 600-block of Bonham St. and searched Morris Evans. He had possession of methamphetamine, and they arrested him for Possession of Controlled Substance without incident.

Officers responded to an assault in the 1300-block of Pine Bluff St. The victim advised that her boyfriend had assaulted her by striking her several times in the face with his fist, knocking out a tooth. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrival. The investigation is ongoing, and charges will pursue.

Paris Police responded to 124 calls for service and made two arrests on Tuesday (Jul 27).

