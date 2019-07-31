Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 31)

Kelsey Durham

On Tuesday, Paris Police Officers made a traffic stop on the drive, Kelsey Durham, in the 100-block of NE Loop 286. Police smelled an odor coming from Durham’s car, and they located marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested and placed in jail.

Austin Whitworth

On Tuesday, Paris Police Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1300-block of Polk. The driver was identified as Austin Whitworth. Whitworth gave officers consent to search, and they located marijuana inside. Whitworth was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

On Tuesday, Paris Police Officers investigated a collision in the 2700-block of NW Loop 286. A semi-truck turned into the path of a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with cattle. The driver of the cattle truck was pinned in the vehicle and Fire Department personnel had to be excavated him. Several of the animals were injured, and one ran off and couldn’t be found. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured.

On Wednesday, Paris Police Officers responded to a burglary call in the 1000-block of Meadowlark Drive. The victim reported electronics were taken from the residence. The investigation will continue.

Paris Police responded to 137 calls for service and arrested five people Tuesday (Jul 29).