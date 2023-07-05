Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jul 5)

Vernon Wilford Stanton

Last Monday morning at 11:16, a Paris Officer knew that Vernon Wilford Stanton, 21, of Paris, had outstanding warrants and stopped him while pedaling his bicycle in the 2900 block of East Cherry Street. The officer took him into custody for three contracts out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for Felony MTAG Evading Arrest-Detention With a Vehicle, MTAG Unlawful Carry of a Weapon, and MTAG 2 Counts-Possession of Marijuana. They have his bike for safekeeping.

Larry Lajuan Moss

At 2:15 Monday afternoon, a victim in the 600-block of SW 7th Street stated that her common-law spouse had choked her. He had bit her on her forearm the day before. Injuries were consistent with her statements. Regarding domestic violence, Larry Lajuan Moss, 25, of Paris, was arrested for assaulting a Family/Household Member – Impeding Breath – a Third-Degree Felony and booked into the Paris Jail.

A victim told officers that her wallet and contents were stolen from her unlocked vehicle last Monday at 2:25 pm. Some of the items had been recovered in the area of the 2500 block of Bonham Street. She and her children’s social security cards still need to be located. Her food stamp card was recovered; but had an unauthorized charge for $29.25 in the 600-block of Bonham. A credit card or debit card abuse offense will be investigated.

Wakita Deann Bailey

Monday afternoon at 4:06, officers made a traffic stop in the 2500 block on Pine Bluff on a vehicle with no registration. The passenger, Wakita Deann Bailey, 61, of Paris, consented to a purse search. It contained baggies of methamphetamine, and she claimed she was holding the meth for her husband. Bailey was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and the driver was released with a warning.

Jennifer Michelle Patterson

Dispatch received a call about a disturbance in the 2200 block of East Price Monday evening at 7:33. They reported a female was high on narcotics and causing issues inside the residence. Officers contacted Jennifer Michelle Patterson, 46, of Paris, and arrested her on two outstanding felony warrants. They were Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, with Previous Convictions, Issued by the Lamar County District Court, and Motion to Revoke Probation/Evading Arrest W/Vehicle and Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, Issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday night at 9:05, police responded to the 800 block of Deshong Drive. They took photographs of wounds to a subject to assist the Red River County Sheriff’s Office with investigating a Murder in their jurisdiction.

Paris Officers took two reports of a Robbery on the Fourth of July. One in the 100-block of NE 27th Street, the victim stated that robbers asked, “What you got on you” and they showed a handgun. The other involved the same suspects in the 2400 block of Bonham. The caller stated that subjects in a white car pulled a gun on a male riding a bicycle. The suspect’s vehicle and occupants were stopped and identified in the 2500 block of West Austin and are under investigation.

Tuesday morning at 6:59, a male victim stated that someone had broken into his mother’s house in the 800 block of Graham. His mother lives in Arkansas and is attempting to sell the house. The home was in disarray, and they had kicked in the back door. Missing were a weedeater, air conditioner, and dolly.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:03, officers went to the 2400 block of North Main Street on a theft. A female subject had returned two cans of refrigerant totaling $15.98 that was purchased the day before on a bank card. The cashier returned the funds to the bank card. The female continued to insist that she wanted “cash,” grabbed the bag of refrigerants, and left the store. The subject had three prior convictions of theft on her criminal history, which would enhance this charge to a state jail felony. Another officer contacted her later in the evening, recovered the refrigerants, and trespassed the subject from the store. The DA’s office will review the case.

Tuesday night at 8:36, an asset protection employee in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue showed a Paris Officer surveillance camera footage of a known subject stealing an assortment of items totaling $715 and leaving the store without paying. The subject’s criminal history shows two or more convictions of theft, which will enhance this charge. A warrant will be sought.

Just after midnight Wednesday morning, police responded to a complaint of shots fired in the 10-block of NW 17th. The victim stated that an unknown suspect had shot her 1995 gray Mercury Cougar, and her common-law husband was foot chasing after them. Officers observed both back windows were shattered with what appeared to be an exit bullet hole out of the rear passenger window. The common-law husband returned and officers smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his Breath, and he was uncooperative. An Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon and Criminal Mischief are under investigation.

Rodreus Kentrell Ceasar

At 4:09 Wednesday morning, a Paris officer recognized a wanted subject in the 900 block of Grove Street while answering a call for service in the 1000 block of Grove Street. He arrested Rodrekus Kentrell Ceasar, 32, of Paris, for a Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance warrant out of Lamar County.

The Paris Police Department responded to 153 Calls for Service, Arrested six adults, made 28 Traffic Stops, and investigated 16 City Ordinance Violations on Fireworks ending Wednesday morning.